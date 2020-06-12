/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Nice 2 BR unit offers a screened porch, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Newer kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Murrell Road
3213 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1302 sqft
Meticulously kept and maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in quiet neighborhood in the heart of Rockledge. Available 3/1/2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Murrell Road
1720 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
Beautiful updated unit located in the heart of Rockledge. Spacious bedrooms, new kitchen, flooring and appliances. Owner may consider a small pet. Minutes to shopping, Space Center, Port Canaveral and Beaches.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Flamingo Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Rockledge
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Fern Street
1220 Fern Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Two bedroom one bath duplex featuring tile countertops, full-size refrigerator and heat generating electric fireplace. The freshly painted unit has tile flooring throughout the family room and bedrooms. The unit has large shared fenced backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Rockledge
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1387 HAMPTON PARK LANE
1387 Hampton Park Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Hampton Park Townhomes in Suntree, A Gated Community - This home has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 full baths in each room and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Tile in the living areas, carpeted stairs, and bedrooms. 2 full baths in both bedrooms.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Crestview Acres
1 Unit Available
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
2360 N Tropical
2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
665 sqft
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.
Similar Pages
Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRockledge 3 BedroomsRockledge Apartments with Balcony
Rockledge Apartments with GarageRockledge Apartments with GymRockledge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockledge Apartments with ParkingRockledge Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL