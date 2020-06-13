Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

213 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Plantation Point
1 Unit Available
3955 Waterford Drive
3955 Waterford Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1894 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING......... BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY TO COURTYARD, GORGEOUS SCREENED POOL & LANAI OVERLOOKING LAKE & NATURE'S BEAUTY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1890 sqft
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
3935 Harvest Circle
3935 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Harvest Cove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Nice 2 BR unit offers a screened porch, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Newer kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockledge Villas
1 Unit Available
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
897 Levitt Parkway
897 Levitt Parkway, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1386 sqft
Don't miss this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the heart of Rockledge! Located in highly sought-after Levitt Park subdivision in area of excellent schools, close to upscale Viera shopping, dining, & entertainment, minutes to beaches & surrounding

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2476 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3870 La Flor Drive
3870 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained home is a must see. Great location for NASA, Military or Central Brevard residence. Set in a quiet neighborhood with great schools. Private and a community pool, garage, appliances. Tenant occupied until 6/20/20.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3848 Lexmark Lane
3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1247 sqft
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1720 Murrell Road
1720 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
Beautiful updated unit located in the heart of Rockledge. Spacious bedrooms, new kitchen, flooring and appliances. Owner may consider a small pet. Minutes to shopping, Space Center, Port Canaveral and Beaches.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flamingo Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3213 Murrell Road
3213 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1302 sqft
Meticulously kept and maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in quiet neighborhood in the heart of Rockledge. Available 3/1/2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4881 Worthington Circle
4881 Worthington Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful home in sought after Viera East. This home is light and bright with a spacious open floor plans, gorgeous water views and a large screened patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
City Guide for Rockledge, FL

"Into the arms of Florida, Sailing down a highway." (- Patty Griffin)

Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rockledge, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockledge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

