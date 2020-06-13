213 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL with balcony
1 of 46
1 of 48
1 of 33
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 16
"Into the arms of Florida, Sailing down a highway." (- Patty Griffin)
Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockledge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.