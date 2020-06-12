/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Cove
1 Unit Available
895 Wandering Pine Trail
895 Wandering Pine Trail, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1239 sqft
895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Plantation Point
1 Unit Available
3955 Waterford Drive
3955 Waterford Drive, Rockledge, FL
APPLICATION PENDING......... BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY TO COURTYARD, GORGEOUS SCREENED POOL & LANAI OVERLOOKING LAKE & NATURE'S BEAUTY.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
3935 Harvest Circle
3935 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Harvest Cove.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rockledge Villas
1 Unit Available
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rockledge Homes
1 Unit Available
53 Shady Lane
53 Shady Lane, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Renovated three bedroom ready for move in! Large fenced yard, Laundry room and one car carport. East of US 1 near Rockledge High. Small pet will be considered on a case by case basis.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Lexmark Lane
3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1247 sqft
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
897 Levitt Parkway
897 Levitt Parkway, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1386 sqft
Don't miss this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the heart of Rockledge! Located in highly sought-after Levitt Park subdivision in area of excellent schools, close to upscale Viera shopping, dining, & entertainment, minutes to beaches & surrounding
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3870 La Flor Drive
3870 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained home is a must see. Great location for NASA, Military or Central Brevard residence. Set in a quiet neighborhood with great schools. Private and a community pool, garage, appliances. Tenant occupied until 6/20/20.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4881 Worthington Circle
4881 Worthington Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful home in sought after Viera East. This home is light and bright with a spacious open floor plans, gorgeous water views and a large screened patio.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sabal Point
1 Unit Available
981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE
981 Riviera Point Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1957 sqft
Summer Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 6/15/2020. Start fresh this summer in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Phillips Landing
1 Unit Available
2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE
2270 Bridgeport Cir, Rockledge, FL
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes vinyl plank floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and an open floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Barrington
1 Unit Available
1852 BARRINGTON CIRCLE
1852 Barrington Circle, Rockledge, FL
**MOVE IN SPECIAL **
1 of 16
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3863 La Flor Drive
3863 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Lakeside 3/2 split plan home with lots of amenities in desirable Ashwood Lakes. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, playground, and basketball.
