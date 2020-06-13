72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL

"Into the arms of Florida, Sailing down a highway." (- Patty Griffin)

Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It's a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities.