Apartment List
/
FL
/
rockledge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

195 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockledge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Harbour
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rockledge Villas
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Casa Loma
821 Faull Drive
821 Faull Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
Four year old duplex style two bedroom two bath unit with one car garage. Airy bright floor plan! Tile floors throughout unit. Tray ceiling. Open concept kitchen and living room area. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Lakes
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 127

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Bartons
31 Barton Avenue
31 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
''Old Rockledge'' Barton Avenue is the oldest street in Brevard County. This historic home was built in 1875, and has seven private residences. Residence #7 is a two story home, loving area downstairs, bedrooms and bath upstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 Huntington Lane
1410 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
55+ Condo with community pool. Beautifully updated condo overlooking lake. Come enjoy a serene setting while just minutes to shopping, beach and I95. One car private garage. Cable and Water included in the rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham at Levitt Park
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Shepards Park Acres
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Lakes
1111 Serengeti Way
1111 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1772 sqft
4/2 has plenty of privacy. Located on a cul-de-sac with a lake view from the screened porch and one bedroom. Granite kitchen opens to large family room. Two-car garage. Sprinkler system on community well.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham at Levitt Park
3935 Harvest Circle
3935 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1976 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Harvest Cove.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1515 Huntington Lane
1515 Huntington Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Pines two bedroom two bath first floor unit. Roomy open floor plan with living room/dining room area. Light and bright kitchen with room for kitchen table and chairs. Master bedroom and bath. Master has sliders to screened porch.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Barrington
1852 BARRINGTON CIRCLE
1852 Barrington Circle, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,934
2236 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL **

1 of 16

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3863 La Flor Drive
3863 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Lakeside 3/2 split plan home with lots of amenities in desirable Ashwood Lakes. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, playground, and basketball.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3906 Montesino Drive
3906 Montesino Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1865 sqft
This beautiful home is nestled on a lake in a lovely subdivision in the heart of the mainland. Close to KSC, upscale shopping, PAFB, the beaches and Orlando.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
St. Michel
4165 Harvest Circle
4165 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2162 sqft
This Pristine Home is ready and waiting for you and your family to move in, Open and Bright Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Plus Office/Den/Library, Large Spacious Kitchen, Living/Dining Combo, Covered Patio plus 2 Car Garage .
Results within 1 mile of Rockledge

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Island Pointe
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
City Guide for Rockledge, FL

"Into the arms of Florida, Sailing down a highway." (- Patty Griffin)

Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rockledge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockledge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRockledge 3 BedroomsRockledge Apartments with Balcony
Rockledge Apartments with GarageRockledge Apartments with GymRockledge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockledge Apartments with ParkingRockledge Apartments with Pool
Rockledge Apartments with Washer-DryerRockledge Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockledge Furnished ApartmentsRockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida