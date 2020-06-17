All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:02 PM

3848 Lexmark Lane

3848 Lexmark Lane · (321) 591-3228
Location

3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL 32955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse. One car carport included! Solid block construction w/elevator. Kitchen w/wood cabinetry & solid surface counters, neutral tile in kitchen & baths, indoor laundry closet. Owner will consider one small (under 25 pounds). Great location w/nearby shopping, restaurants, hospitals & a short drive to the beaches or a quick trip for the Orlando International Airport & all the Attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Lexmark Lane have any available units?
3848 Lexmark Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3848 Lexmark Lane have?
Some of 3848 Lexmark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Lexmark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Lexmark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Lexmark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3848 Lexmark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 3848 Lexmark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Lexmark Lane does offer parking.
Does 3848 Lexmark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Lexmark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Lexmark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3848 Lexmark Lane has a pool.
Does 3848 Lexmark Lane have accessible units?
No, 3848 Lexmark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Lexmark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 Lexmark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Lexmark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 Lexmark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
