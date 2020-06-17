3848 Lexmark Lane

Amenities

Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse. One car carport included! Solid block construction w/elevator. Kitchen w/wood cabinetry & solid surface counters, neutral tile in kitchen & baths, indoor laundry closet. Owner will consider one small (under 25 pounds). Great location w/nearby shopping, restaurants, hospitals & a short drive to the beaches or a quick trip for the Orlando International Airport & all the Attractions!