Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room. Extra large master bedroom features French doors to luxurious bath with double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Home backs to privacy fence and preserve area. Neutral colors throughout. Community park with playground, basketball courts and gazebo. Pets considered on an individual basis. Available July 1!