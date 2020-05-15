3213 Murrell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Meticulously kept and maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in quiet neighborhood in the heart of Rockledge. Available 3/1/2020. This unit features tile and carpet throughout, ceiling lights, fans, open living and dining areas, indoor laundry area, screened and covered front porch with storage room. Master suite features dressing area with makeup desk and huge walk-in closet! Water and sewer included in rent. Located close to shopping, great schools, and only minutes from Viera's Avenues and the beach. Accordion storm shutters keep you protected for the coming season.