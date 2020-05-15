All apartments in Rockledge
3213 Murrell Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

3213 Murrell Road

3213 Murrell Road · (321) 960-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3213 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL 32955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Meticulously kept and maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in quiet neighborhood in the heart of Rockledge. Available 3/1/2020. This unit features tile and carpet throughout, ceiling lights, fans, open living and dining areas, indoor laundry area, screened and covered front porch with storage room. Master suite features dressing area with makeup desk and huge walk-in closet! Water and sewer included in rent. Located close to shopping, great schools, and only minutes from Viera's Avenues and the beach. Accordion storm shutters keep you protected for the coming season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Murrell Road have any available units?
3213 Murrell Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3213 Murrell Road have?
Some of 3213 Murrell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Murrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Murrell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Murrell Road pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Murrell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 3213 Murrell Road offer parking?
No, 3213 Murrell Road does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Murrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Murrell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Murrell Road have a pool?
No, 3213 Murrell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Murrell Road have accessible units?
No, 3213 Murrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Murrell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Murrell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Murrell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Murrell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
