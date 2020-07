Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

''Old Rockledge'' Barton Avenue is the oldest street in Brevard County. This historic home was built in 1875, and has seven private residences. Residence #7 is a two story home, loving area downstairs, bedrooms and bath upstairs. Private screened porch and private fenced yard. Pets considered, NO SMOKING!!Located near the Indian River and close to Cocoa Village. TEXT Broker/Owner for a showing appointment.