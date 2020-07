Amenities

55+ Condo with community pool. Beautifully updated condo overlooking lake. Come enjoy a serene setting while just minutes to shopping, beach and I95. One car private garage. Cable and Water included in the rent. Tenant Subject to Approval of the Association. Enjoy the clubhouse with regular parties and games, exercise room, kitchen, pool table, library, shuffleboard, pool & spa.