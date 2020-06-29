9938 Hound Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available 04/01/20 Beautiful townhome for rent - Property Id: 73709



Available: April 1, 2020 - Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautiful townhome your next new home!

This is a 1,674sf "Kelsey" model two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, and screened patio with conservation view for perfect privacy. An open-concept living area welcomes you upon entering this home. On the first floor, there is a Family Room, Powder Room, and Kitchen with eat-in-kitchen and Pantry. The 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room with washer and dryer are conveniently located on the second floor. The Master Bedroom with the peaceful nature view has a large walk-in closet and a Master Bath which includes two sinks and a walk-in shower.

Outside the home, enjoy everything that the new Copper Creek Gated Community has to offer: sparkling pool, shaded cabana, and children's playground. It is located in the Riverview area only two miles from I-75 and is adjacent to the new site of the biggest YMCA in Florida.

Water is included in the monthly rent.

