9629 Tocobaga Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom With Loft New Townhouse - Brand new never lived in townhouse in Riverview. This brand new townhouse has a 1 car garage with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Tile floors throughout the downstairs living areas. Completed updated with a loft upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans! Upstairs master has a double sink master bathroom with a walk in shower. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located upstairs. Back yard backs up to a treeline! The rent includes water, sewer, trash collection and grounds care. Rare opportunity for this one! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4920872)