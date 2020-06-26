All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

9629 Tocobaga Pl

9629 Tocobaga Place · No Longer Available
Location

9629 Tocobaga Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom With Loft New Townhouse - Brand new never lived in townhouse in Riverview. This brand new townhouse has a 1 car garage with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Tile floors throughout the downstairs living areas. Completed updated with a loft upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans! Upstairs master has a double sink master bathroom with a walk in shower. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located upstairs. Back yard backs up to a treeline! The rent includes water, sewer, trash collection and grounds care. Rare opportunity for this one! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4920872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9629 Tocobaga Pl have any available units?
9629 Tocobaga Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9629 Tocobaga Pl have?
Some of 9629 Tocobaga Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9629 Tocobaga Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9629 Tocobaga Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9629 Tocobaga Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9629 Tocobaga Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9629 Tocobaga Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9629 Tocobaga Pl offers parking.
Does 9629 Tocobaga Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9629 Tocobaga Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9629 Tocobaga Pl have a pool?
No, 9629 Tocobaga Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9629 Tocobaga Pl have accessible units?
No, 9629 Tocobaga Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9629 Tocobaga Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9629 Tocobaga Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
