Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9531 Tocobaga Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9531 Tocobaga Place

9531 Tocobaga Place · No Longer Available
Riverview
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

9531 Tocobaga Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
9531 Tocobaga Place Available 03/15/19 9531 Tocobaga Place Riverview 33578 - Be one of the lucky few to rent a townhome in one of Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. Each home comes fully adorned with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2 Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful WHITE wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile in both bathrooms, and 18"x18" ceramic tile in wet areas, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. Located off of Gibsonton Drive, Landings at Alafia is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and daily conveniences. Located less than one mile away from I-75 and State Road 301, your new home provides easy access to the glistening waters of Apollo Beach and Tampa's best entertainment!
Riverview townhomes at Landings at Alafia offer modern open layouts and gourmet kitchens, three bedrooms including a private master suite, and a 1-car garage. Designed for your move-in and lifestyle convenience, every home includes stainless steel appliances, window blinds and landscaping with irrigation, energy-efficient insulation, windows and LED kitchen lighting, and professionally designed color palettes in easy to decorate neutral tones.
Enjoy community amenities including a pool and cabana, perfect for soaking up the warm Florida sunshine. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and your water and sewer are included in the HOA so you can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!
$75 Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit due. No Pets! Home will not be ready until 3/15/2019. (Pictures are from the model home and colors may vary - this unit is not furnished.) I have 2 units; one with white cabinets and one with dark cabinets - choose your favorite color! Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more information. email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457. This home is not furnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4750988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 Tocobaga Place have any available units?
9531 Tocobaga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9531 Tocobaga Place have?
Some of 9531 Tocobaga Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 Tocobaga Place currently offering any rent specials?
9531 Tocobaga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 Tocobaga Place pet-friendly?
No, 9531 Tocobaga Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9531 Tocobaga Place offer parking?
Yes, 9531 Tocobaga Place offers parking.
Does 9531 Tocobaga Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9531 Tocobaga Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 Tocobaga Place have a pool?
Yes, 9531 Tocobaga Place has a pool.
Does 9531 Tocobaga Place have accessible units?
No, 9531 Tocobaga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 Tocobaga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9531 Tocobaga Place does not have units with dishwashers.
