Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage new construction

9531 Tocobaga Place Available 03/15/19 9531 Tocobaga Place Riverview 33578 - Be one of the lucky few to rent a townhome in one of Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. Each home comes fully adorned with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2 Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful WHITE wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile in both bathrooms, and 18"x18" ceramic tile in wet areas, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. Located off of Gibsonton Drive, Landings at Alafia is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and daily conveniences. Located less than one mile away from I-75 and State Road 301, your new home provides easy access to the glistening waters of Apollo Beach and Tampa's best entertainment!

Riverview townhomes at Landings at Alafia offer modern open layouts and gourmet kitchens, three bedrooms including a private master suite, and a 1-car garage. Designed for your move-in and lifestyle convenience, every home includes stainless steel appliances, window blinds and landscaping with irrigation, energy-efficient insulation, windows and LED kitchen lighting, and professionally designed color palettes in easy to decorate neutral tones.

Enjoy community amenities including a pool and cabana, perfect for soaking up the warm Florida sunshine. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and your water and sewer are included in the HOA so you can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!

$75 Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit due. No Pets! Home will not be ready until 3/15/2019. (Pictures are from the model home and colors may vary - this unit is not furnished.) I have 2 units; one with white cabinets and one with dark cabinets - choose your favorite color! Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more information. email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457. This home is not furnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4750988)