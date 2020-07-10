All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:15 PM

6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE

6955 Hawthorne Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6955 Hawthorne Trace Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1 car garage townhome in Riverview with 1594 sqft of living space 1 car garage. Newer tile floors throughout the home on the first floor. Convenient to shopping with groceries, retail and restaurants near by. Efficient Central AC and Heat will keep you comfy year round Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Master Bath has Dual Vanities for your separate needs... Screened covered patio is great for bug free, rain free outdoor needs and relaxation. Great schools and minutes from I75 more photos and video coming this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE have any available units?
6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE have?
Some of 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE offers parking.
Does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE have a pool?
No, 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa