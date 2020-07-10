6955 HAWTHORNE TRACE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1 car garage townhome in Riverview with 1594 sqft of living space 1 car garage. Newer tile floors throughout the home on the first floor. Convenient to shopping with groceries, retail and restaurants near by. Efficient Central AC and Heat will keep you comfy year round Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Master Bath has Dual Vanities for your separate needs... Screened covered patio is great for bug free, rain free outdoor needs and relaxation. Great schools and minutes from I75 more photos and video coming this week.