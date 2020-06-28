All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

6713 WATERTON DRIVE

6713 Waterton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This very nice 1,969 htd sq ft home is located in the Lake St. Charles subdivision features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The office/den is located to the right of entry. The entry way view the Living/Dining room combo. The kitchen features oak cabinets, light cream appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar, an eating space, and opens to the Family room. Carpet throughout the common living areas and bedrooms. The Master bedroom is located off the family room separate from the other bedrooms. The laundry room features washer/dryer hookups and shelving. HOA approval can take up to 10 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE have any available units?
6713 WATERTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 6713 WATERTON DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 WATERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6713 WATERTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 WATERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6713 WATERTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6713 WATERTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 WATERTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6713 WATERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6713 WATERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 WATERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 WATERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
