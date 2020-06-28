6713 WATERTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This very nice 1,969 htd sq ft home is located in the Lake St. Charles subdivision features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The office/den is located to the right of entry. The entry way view the Living/Dining room combo. The kitchen features oak cabinets, light cream appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar, an eating space, and opens to the Family room. Carpet throughout the common living areas and bedrooms. The Master bedroom is located off the family room separate from the other bedrooms. The laundry room features washer/dryer hookups and shelving. HOA approval can take up to 10 days.