6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool

GATED Community of the Villages of Bloomingdale Offers 3/2. Step into this spacious 1,151 Sqft corner unit that has been lovingly kept with beautiful flooring, neutral painting throughout with modern lighting. A beautiful kitchen that features a pass-thru bar into your combination living room/dining room meant for entertaining family or friends. The pictures dont do this home justice, but it is extremely spacious and can easily accommodate larger furniture with ease and flexibility. Split bedrooms with the master suite located off of the living room and has large closets and private full bathroom. Stacked washer/dryer for your personal use located just off the hallway. Private screened balcony for your leisure as you enjoy the serenity the home and community offer. Pet friendly up to 35lb maximum with proof of up to date shot records. HOA needs 14 days to process HOA application that is $85 per person. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle the amenities of this community including a resort-style open pool overlooking the tranquil pond, fitness center, playground and clubhouse. The rent for this home includes grounds care, trash collection and water! Convenient location to shopping, restaurants Hwy 301 and I-75. Occupied/Available 8/17/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/XUR3dAz_Bjw