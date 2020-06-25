All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201

6415 Hollydale Place · (813) 251-0001
Location

6415 Hollydale Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
GATED Community of the Villages of Bloomingdale Offers 3/2. Step into this spacious 1,151 Sqft corner unit that has been lovingly kept with beautiful flooring, neutral painting throughout with modern lighting. A beautiful kitchen that features a pass-thru bar into your combination living room/dining room meant for entertaining family or friends. The pictures dont do this home justice, but it is extremely spacious and can easily accommodate larger furniture with ease and flexibility. Split bedrooms with the master suite located off of the living room and has large closets and private full bathroom. Stacked washer/dryer for your personal use located just off the hallway. Private screened balcony for your leisure as you enjoy the serenity the home and community offer. Pet friendly up to 35lb maximum with proof of up to date shot records. HOA needs 14 days to process HOA application that is $85 per person. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle the amenities of this community including a resort-style open pool overlooking the tranquil pond, fitness center, playground and clubhouse. The rent for this home includes grounds care, trash collection and water! Convenient location to shopping, restaurants Hwy 301 and I-75. Occupied/Available 8/17/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/XUR3dAz_Bjw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 have any available units?
6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 have?
Some of 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 Hollydale Pl Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
