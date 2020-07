Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

GORGEOUS RENTAL, Rent Reduced. TILE THROUGHOUT, GREAT PRICE Close to EVERYTHING...Walk to bus stop, Close to Mall, Schools, Shopping, Churches, Restaurants, Entertainment and has a beautiful community pool. This is THE ONE to rent TODAY!!! Workout room and pool within the community. This gated community is very convenient to I-75 and only 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Agent is related to owner and has an interest in the property.