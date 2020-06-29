All apartments in Riverview
6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

6330 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6330 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable 3/3 Townhome for Rent in the gated community Osprey Run. Spacious living room outfitted with laminate floors. The well-equipped kitchen opens up to a family room and boasts plenty of cabinets, counter space, and a breakfast bar. There is a full bathroom and bedroom on the first floor for convenience and a storage room under the stairs for extra storage. The double glass door in the family room opens to large screened-in lanai. The newly carpeted second floor offers two spacious Master Suites, featuring private bathrooms and an oversized walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a separate laundry closet. Community Pool and 24hrs Gate Entry , this community is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, right off Bloomingdale Avenue and Quick access to Hwy 301 to I-75 to Crosstown, Downtown Tampa n MacDill Air Force and South to the pristine gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island, Siesta and Long Boat Key

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

