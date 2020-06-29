6330 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Adorable 3/3 Townhome for Rent in the gated community Osprey Run. Spacious living room outfitted with laminate floors. The well-equipped kitchen opens up to a family room and boasts plenty of cabinets, counter space, and a breakfast bar. There is a full bathroom and bedroom on the first floor for convenience and a storage room under the stairs for extra storage. The double glass door in the family room opens to large screened-in lanai. The newly carpeted second floor offers two spacious Master Suites, featuring private bathrooms and an oversized walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a separate laundry closet. Community Pool and 24hrs Gate Entry , this community is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, right off Bloomingdale Avenue and Quick access to Hwy 301 to I-75 to Crosstown, Downtown Tampa n MacDill Air Force and South to the pristine gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island, Siesta and Long Boat Key