6258 Olivedale Drive - 1

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

NO APPLICATION FEE THROUGH JUNE 17 5PM!!! RENT NOW $1400/MO. and a $250 credit to be applied to first months rent for approved applicants who take occupancy no later than 6/25.

Contact our leasing agents for more information

Maintenance free living and easy access to interstate! Enjoy three bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 1578 square feet of space in this well maintained interior townhome unit. One car garage and driveway available! This townhome is situated in a gated master planned community, conveniently located near everything, and just off of Progress Blvd, and 301. 15 minutes from Bush Gardens and easy access to all 3 major interstates! LOTS of developing in this up and coming area, new apartments, residential communities, restaurants, gyms and much more!

This property has all that you need! Updated paint, and hardwood adorn the first level, clean durable carpet covers the stairs and level two. White appliances, oak wood cabinets, a dedicated dining area and large breakfast counter for additional seating makes this townhome ideal for just about anyone!



As you enter the townhome, you are welcomed by an open foyer and the half bath is immediately to your right. The garage door access is to your left, immediately followed by the stairs leading up tot he second level. Just ahead is the open concept living, dining, kitchen area and lots of natural lighting coming in through the large sliders at the back. The kitchen is complete with range, microwave, stove, and fridge, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



Ceiling fans and washer/dryer in unit! Tile throughout wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms.

The Master bedroom and bathroom are generously sized and will fit a King set; two generously sized secondary bedrooms share the second bathroom upstairs.



This property is available for occupancy on or after May 17, 2019.



Community tows, gated entry, onsite security, clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. No street parking.



Section 8 NOT accepted for this unit.



*Absolutely NO Smoking No Pets

*Renters Insurance Required. Can be arranged with assistance of manager if necessary.



*Shared maintenance policy. Ask agent for details.



Deposit and First Month s Rent Required to Move-In.

Deposit determined based on qualifications. Minimum deposit is one months rent.

Applications are submitted online, and all documentation must be uploaded at time of application. www.terrarealtyservices.com

Paper applications are not accepted.



ADDITIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON. Property still being enjoyed by owner. Property tours can be set by contacting Natasha at 813.508.2159



**************HOA Application required******************

HOA Application $85 per rental unit