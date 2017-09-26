All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:34 PM

6258 Olivedale Drive - 1

6258 Olivedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6258 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE THROUGH JUNE 17 5PM!!! RENT NOW $1400/MO. and a $250 credit to be applied to first months rent for approved applicants who take occupancy no later than 6/25.
Contact our leasing agents for more information
Maintenance free living and easy access to interstate! Enjoy three bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 1578 square feet of space in this well maintained interior townhome unit. One car garage and driveway available! This townhome is situated in a gated master planned community, conveniently located near everything, and just off of Progress Blvd, and 301. 15 minutes from Bush Gardens and easy access to all 3 major interstates! LOTS of developing in this up and coming area, new apartments, residential communities, restaurants, gyms and much more!
This property has all that you need! Updated paint, and hardwood adorn the first level, clean durable carpet covers the stairs and level two. White appliances, oak wood cabinets, a dedicated dining area and large breakfast counter for additional seating makes this townhome ideal for just about anyone!

As you enter the townhome, you are welcomed by an open foyer and the half bath is immediately to your right. The garage door access is to your left, immediately followed by the stairs leading up tot he second level. Just ahead is the open concept living, dining, kitchen area and lots of natural lighting coming in through the large sliders at the back. The kitchen is complete with range, microwave, stove, and fridge, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Ceiling fans and washer/dryer in unit! Tile throughout wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms.
The Master bedroom and bathroom are generously sized and will fit a King set; two generously sized secondary bedrooms share the second bathroom upstairs.

This property is available for occupancy on or after May 17, 2019.

Community tows, gated entry, onsite security, clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. No street parking.

Section 8 NOT accepted for this unit.

*Absolutely NO Smoking No Pets
*Renters Insurance Required. Can be arranged with assistance of manager if necessary.

*Shared maintenance policy. Ask agent for details.

Deposit and First Month s Rent Required to Move-In.
Deposit determined based on qualifications. Minimum deposit is one months rent.
Applications are submitted online, and all documentation must be uploaded at time of application. www.terrarealtyservices.com
Paper applications are not accepted.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON. Property still being enjoyed by owner. Property tours can be set by contacting Natasha at 813.508.2159

**************HOA Application required******************
HOA Application $85 per rental unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

