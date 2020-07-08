All apartments in Riverview
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

6256 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6256 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Gated Community of Osprey Run! In the heart of the Brandon area off of Bloomingdale and close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment and only minutes to I75 and a great journey to Macdill base. This large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath has an open floor plan on the first level that leads out to the large screened in patio features ceramic tile throughout with all appliances included. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk-in closets and bath. With the lawn maintenance included and community pool it is an easy choice. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent and or security deposit. The HOA require a an application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

