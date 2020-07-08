6256 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gated Community of Osprey Run! In the heart of the Brandon area off of Bloomingdale and close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment and only minutes to I75 and a great journey to Macdill base. This large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath has an open floor plan on the first level that leads out to the large screened in patio features ceramic tile throughout with all appliances included. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk-in closets and bath. With the lawn maintenance included and community pool it is an easy choice. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent and or security deposit. The HOA require a an application fee.