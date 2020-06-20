Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

6022 Osprey Lake Circle Available 06/27/20 Gated Security In A Great Spot! - THIS 2-STORY, 2-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH TOWNHOME is in Osprey Run -- a gated, well-kept community of 290 homes along Bloomingdale Avenue where Riverview meets south Brandon. It's very close to U.S. 301, I-75 and the Selmon Crosstown Expressway for commuters, but it's also convenient to shops, restaurants, good schools and more. Beyond its security gate, Osprey Run provides lighted and designated parking, a private recreation area with pool and cabana, lawn and exterior care. This home has an edge over others for a couple of reasons: 1) Beyond its screened and tiled rear patio, it offers privacy with a wooded view near the central pond instead of a rear neighbor. 2) It’s the larger version of the 2-bedroom floor plans in Osprey, with a bonus family room in back and 1,360 square feet intead of 1,035. Downstairs in addition to the family room and patio with outside storage closet, you'll find living and dining rooms, an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a convenient lavatory and an inside laundry WITH washer/dryer. Upstairs are 2 suites, with each bedroom attached to a private bathroom. This one's available June 27!



(RLNE5795302)