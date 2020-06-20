All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6022 Osprey Lake Circle

6022 Osprey Lake Circle · (813) 337-8578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6022 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6022 Osprey Lake Circle · Avail. Jun 27

$1,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
6022 Osprey Lake Circle Available 06/27/20 Gated Security In A Great Spot! - THIS 2-STORY, 2-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH TOWNHOME is in Osprey Run -- a gated, well-kept community of 290 homes along Bloomingdale Avenue where Riverview meets south Brandon. It's very close to U.S. 301, I-75 and the Selmon Crosstown Expressway for commuters, but it's also convenient to shops, restaurants, good schools and more. Beyond its security gate, Osprey Run provides lighted and designated parking, a private recreation area with pool and cabana, lawn and exterior care. This home has an edge over others for a couple of reasons: 1) Beyond its screened and tiled rear patio, it offers privacy with a wooded view near the central pond instead of a rear neighbor. 2) It’s the larger version of the 2-bedroom floor plans in Osprey, with a bonus family room in back and 1,360 square feet intead of 1,035. Downstairs in addition to the family room and patio with outside storage closet, you'll find living and dining rooms, an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a convenient lavatory and an inside laundry WITH washer/dryer. Upstairs are 2 suites, with each bedroom attached to a private bathroom. This one's available June 27!

(RLNE5795302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle have any available units?
6022 Osprey Lake Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle have?
Some of 6022 Osprey Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 Osprey Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Osprey Lake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Osprey Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6022 Osprey Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6022 Osprey Lake Circle does offer parking.
Does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6022 Osprey Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6022 Osprey Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 6022 Osprey Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Osprey Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 Osprey Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
