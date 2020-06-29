6004 Portsdale Place - 1, #102

Amenities

This property has all that you need! It's a sizeable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property on a quiet street; 1151 square feet of interior space, a 66 square foot screened lanai, hardwood floors and modern blue gray paint. Stainless steel fridge and stove complete this extra cute unit.



There is one assigned parking space per unit and ample parking for visitors.



As you enter the apartment, you are welcomed by large white cabinets with wooden trim, nice appliances including glass top range; tile throughout wet areas and bedrooms, hardwood floors in living room.



The Master bedroom and bathroom are generously sized and will fit a King set; two generously sized secondary bedrooms share the second bathroom.

Sliders from the living room/dining room combination space lead out to the screened patio/lanai which can be used for outdoor entertaining. No backyard neighbors and walking distance to the escape movie theater.



*Pets NOT permitted in this property

*Shared maintenance policy



**************HOA Application required******************

HOA Application $85 per adult over 18

$100 application fee per

This first-floor condo is situated in a gated master planned community, conveniently located near everything, and just off of Progress Blvd, and 301. 15 minutes from Bush Gardens and easy access to all 3 major interstates! LOTS of developing in this up and coming area, new apartments, residential communities, restaurants, gyms and much more! Assigned parking, tow community, gated entry, onsite security, clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.