All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101

5811 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5811 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Remodeled and Upgraded - Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 2 For Lease - Welcome to our newly renovated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Our property is located at the the intersection of Bloomingdale and 301 in the Allegro Palms Condominium community. Your next home features the following: new tile through out, new designed paint throughout, upgraded lighting, 10 ft ceilings, over-sized walk in closets, screen patio w/ a storage area. TO APPLY for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office in Brandon to apply in person.

(RLNE3739047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have any available units?
5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have?
Some of 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa