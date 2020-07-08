All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

5509 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
This first floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the gated Allegro Palms Community. All wood look ceramic tile floors, no carpet. There is a screened patio and a storage area on the front. The kitchen features wood cabinets and all appliances. There is a laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer already in place. There are built in book shelves and all bedrooms feature oversized walk in closets. The Master closet has California style organizer and a built in safe. The Community amenities include a lake with 1/2 mile walking trail, gated access, 2 pools with sundeck, cabanas, outdoor lounge with fireplace, fitness center, tot lot, cinema room, boat parking, car wash area and lighted tennis courts. There is Concierge Trash pickup at your door. Great location to commute anywhere from and is also close to shopping, movie theater and restaurants. Water is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have any available units?
5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have?
Some of 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offers parking.
Does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has a pool.
Does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has units with dishwashers.

