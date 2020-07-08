5509 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

Amenities

This first floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the gated Allegro Palms Community. All wood look ceramic tile floors, no carpet. There is a screened patio and a storage area on the front. The kitchen features wood cabinets and all appliances. There is a laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer already in place. There are built in book shelves and all bedrooms feature oversized walk in closets. The Master closet has California style organizer and a built in safe. The Community amenities include a lake with 1/2 mile walking trail, gated access, 2 pools with sundeck, cabanas, outdoor lounge with fireplace, fitness center, tot lot, cinema room, boat parking, car wash area and lighted tennis courts. There is Concierge Trash pickup at your door. Great location to commute anywhere from and is also close to shopping, movie theater and restaurants. Water is included in the rent.