Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

14135 Poke Ridge Available 11/15/19 Carlton Lakes - - Built in 2017, this beautiful still like brand new 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is available now! Featuring an open living space with beautiful tile floors throughout the downs stairs. Downstairs you will find the fully equipped kitchen boasting rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops with custom glass tile back splash, a large island breakfast bar, and large closet pantry. This over looks the spacious family room and the covered lanai with views of the backyard. Master bedroom is spacious with private bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. You will also find 3 other bedrooms and the 2nd bath. Upstairs is a very spacious bonus room that can be used for a play room, media room, or what ever you want and has a 1/2 bath for convenience! Community offers many amenities that include community pool, playground, fitness center, and walking trails. Home also features complete Solar System to assist in lower energy bills!



(RLNE5285431)