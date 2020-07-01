All apartments in Riverview
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:53 PM

14135 Poke Ridge

14135 Poke Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14135 Poke Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
14135 Poke Ridge Available 11/15/19 Carlton Lakes - - Built in 2017, this beautiful still like brand new 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is available now! Featuring an open living space with beautiful tile floors throughout the downs stairs. Downstairs you will find the fully equipped kitchen boasting rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops with custom glass tile back splash, a large island breakfast bar, and large closet pantry. This over looks the spacious family room and the covered lanai with views of the backyard. Master bedroom is spacious with private bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. You will also find 3 other bedrooms and the 2nd bath. Upstairs is a very spacious bonus room that can be used for a play room, media room, or what ever you want and has a 1/2 bath for convenience! Community offers many amenities that include community pool, playground, fitness center, and walking trails. Home also features complete Solar System to assist in lower energy bills!

(RLNE5285431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14135 Poke Ridge have any available units?
14135 Poke Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14135 Poke Ridge have?
Some of 14135 Poke Ridge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14135 Poke Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
14135 Poke Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14135 Poke Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 14135 Poke Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 14135 Poke Ridge offer parking?
No, 14135 Poke Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 14135 Poke Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14135 Poke Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14135 Poke Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 14135 Poke Ridge has a pool.
Does 14135 Poke Ridge have accessible units?
No, 14135 Poke Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 14135 Poke Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 14135 Poke Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

