14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

The property is just completed for lease with more than 2400 sf of living with 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms with a large loft/entertainment room on the second floor. Cool and breezy with the water view from the back porch, or relaxing at the club house by the community swimming pool, or staying in shape in the exercise facility. Easy access to I-4, US-301, I-75, I-275, or Tampa International Airport, the malls, the University campus, or healthcare facilities. Also it's easy access and short distance to the beautiful beaches in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, or Sarasota.