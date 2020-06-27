All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE
14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE

14102 Poke Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14102 Poke Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The property is just completed for lease with more than 2400 sf of living with 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms with a large loft/entertainment room on the second floor. Cool and breezy with the water view from the back porch, or relaxing at the club house by the community swimming pool, or staying in shape in the exercise facility. Easy access to I-4, US-301, I-75, I-275, or Tampa International Airport, the malls, the University campus, or healthcare facilities. Also it's easy access and short distance to the beautiful beaches in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, or Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14102 POKE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
