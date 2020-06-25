13718 Sigler St

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath plus large den executive pool home with LAWN CARE INCLUDED located in Riverview. Come on inside where you walk through the accent lighted rotunda ceiling complete with crown molding that impresses every guest. Art niches throughout with many decorator touches. This home is spacious and airy with volume ceilings and a gourmet kitchen with a separate dining room. Master Bedroom suite has garden tub, separate shower and large walk in Closet. You can cool off in your private pool with a fully screened lanai. The South Fork Community offers beautiful scenery, amazing amenity center with resort style swimming pools, cabana with restrooms, kiddie pool, children's playground, and sports court. South Fork is conveniently located near US HWY 301 and I-75 and is close to shopping, schools, and grocery stores. The world-famous Tampa Bay and Gulf Beaches are just a short drive away.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.