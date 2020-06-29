13606 OGAKOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pleasant Single House for Rent! The home, with a nice pool view, features Four Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms and Two car garage. This move-in ready house has been recently updated, including new Window Blinds, new Ceramic Tile in the living room and dining room, new painting through all the house. The modern gourmet kitchen is equipped with a Brand New Refrigerator. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood, with only 5-10 mins drives from the shopping center, restaurant, hospital and highway I-75. Come and see this delightful house! You will Love it!