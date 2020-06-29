All apartments in Riverview
13606 OGAKOR DRIVE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

13606 OGAKOR DRIVE

13606 Ogakor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13606 Ogakor Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pleasant Single House for Rent! The home, with a nice pool view, features Four Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms and Two car garage. This move-in ready house has been recently updated, including new Window Blinds, new Ceramic Tile in the living room and dining room, new painting through all the house. The modern gourmet kitchen is equipped with a Brand New Refrigerator. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood, with only 5-10 mins drives from the shopping center, restaurant, hospital and highway I-75. Come and see this delightful house! You will Love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE have any available units?
13606 OGAKOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13606 OGAKOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13606 OGAKOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

