13439 White Sapphire Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You Will Fall In Love With The Modern Design Of This Two Story Home! This GORGEOUS 3,890 sq ft like-new 2018 built 5br, 3bath, 3 car garage, open loft with WATER VIEW is the home for you! The cook in the family will appreciate the large open kitchen; offering all Stainless Steel appliances, 42" Staggered Cabinets, ample counter space with GRANITE countertops, large eat-in area, CENTER ISLAND with BREAKFAST BAR, and the best part; a HUGE WALK-IN BUTLER'S PANTRY with matching granite counter tops & storage cabinets! A bedroom and full bathroom downstairs overlooks the COVERED SCREENED PORCH and view of the SERENE POND. Providing a quiet, private space for an office or guest. Upstairs you will find the oversized master suite and bath, complete with GARDEN TUB, GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER, water closet, and DOUBLE SINK vanity with granite top. DID I MENTION THE ENORMOUS WALK-IN CLOSET ROOM; spanning the length of the entire bathroom with a separate door leading to the laundry rooms. WOW! Three remaining bedrooms and full bathroom with tub/shower and LARGE FLEX ROOM/LOFT completes the upstairs space. With Neutral colors throughout, Tile floors in all traffic areas, plush carpet in all bedrooms, soaring ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, 8 ft interior doors, 15 Seer high-efficiency Cooling & heating system, brick pavers form driveway surrounded by well-manicured landscaping. Newest upscale community within South Fork offers Amenities that include: Pool, Basketball Court, Community Play Ground, and Dog Park. Conveniently located near St. Joseph's Hospital, great shopping and dining with easy access to I-75 and crosstown expressway taking you to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tampa international Airport. THIS ALMOST NEW HOME WILL GO FAST. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 8th.

Contact Penny Bradford at PMI Arrico Realty & Property Management cell 813-493-4333 or email penny@arricorealty.com or for more listings and info visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com