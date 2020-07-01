All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

13332 Laraway Dr

13332 Laraway Drive
Location

13332 Laraway Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Screened Patio Out Back with View of Lake. - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

HOA Amenities included with Rent: Amenities:
2 swimming pools, Playground , Tennis Court, Fitness Center w/programs tenants can sign up for, Sand Volleyball Court
Indoor Basketball Court,

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5657839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13332 Laraway Dr have any available units?
13332 Laraway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13332 Laraway Dr have?
Some of 13332 Laraway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13332 Laraway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13332 Laraway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13332 Laraway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13332 Laraway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13332 Laraway Dr offer parking?
No, 13332 Laraway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13332 Laraway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13332 Laraway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13332 Laraway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13332 Laraway Dr has a pool.
Does 13332 Laraway Dr have accessible units?
No, 13332 Laraway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13332 Laraway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13332 Laraway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

