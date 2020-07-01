All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle

13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
See the Video Property Tour

Be the first to live in this newly completed one-story home in the desirable gated Waterleaf Community in Riverview. This 2034 SF floorplan optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen that overlooks the living room, dining area, and outdoor screened lanai. Kitchen features and oversized island, all wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances of smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher, and side by side fridge. The large master suite is located at the back of the home for privacy, has an en suite bath featuring, double vanity, glass enclosed shower and separate toilet room. At the front left of the home, two bedrooms share the hall bathroom while the fourth bedroom is located to the front right near the laundry room w/ washer dryer hook-ups. Rent includes professional lawn care and Wi-Fi. Waterleaf amenities include a clubhouse, playgrounds, pool, dog park, fitness, tranquil walking trails, and is close to hospitals, schools, shopping, restaurants and idyllic outdoor destinations like the Alafia River and E.G. Simmons State Park.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle have any available units?
13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle have?
Some of 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle offer parking?
No, 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle has a pool.
Does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa