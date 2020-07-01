13321 Waterleaf Garden Circle

Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly completed one-story home in the desirable gated Waterleaf Community in Riverview. This 2034 SF floorplan optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen that overlooks the living room, dining area, and outdoor screened lanai. Kitchen features and oversized island, all wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances of smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher, and side by side fridge. The large master suite is located at the back of the home for privacy, has an en suite bath featuring, double vanity, glass enclosed shower and separate toilet room. At the front left of the home, two bedrooms share the hall bathroom while the fourth bedroom is located to the front right near the laundry room w/ washer dryer hook-ups. Rent includes professional lawn care and Wi-Fi. Waterleaf amenities include a clubhouse, playgrounds, pool, dog park, fitness, tranquil walking trails, and is close to hospitals, schools, shopping, restaurants and idyllic outdoor destinations like the Alafia River and E.G. Simmons State Park.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



