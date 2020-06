13263 EVENING SUNSET LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SOUTH COVE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO I-75, US HWY 301, HWY 41, SELMON EXPRESSWAY & I-4. ONCE YOU STEP INTO THE TILED FOYER YOU WILL NOTICE THE HIGH CEILINGS & SPECIAL ART NICHES. OPEN & INVITING LIVING ROOM WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM FOR THOSE SPECIAL GATHERINGS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK-IN CLOSET. LUXURIOUS EN SUITE MASTER BATH W/HIS & HERS SEPARATE VANITIES W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SEPARATE ENCLOSED GLASS SHOWER, GARDEN TUB & WATER CLOSET. THE 2ND, 3RD & 4TH BEDROOMS ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE HOME & SHARE A FULL HALL BATH, W/SHOWER TUB COMBO & GRANITE TOP VANITY. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILED BACKSPLASH & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. PANTRY, BUILT IN DESK & TONS OF CABINET SPACE. FAMILY ROOM HAS UNIQUE STONE ACCENT WALL & SLIDING GLASS DOORS WHICH LEAD TO THE OPEN PATIO W/SERENE POND & CONSERVATION VIEW. RELAX & ENJOY WATCHING WILDLIFE FROM YOUR BACKYARD. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER DRYER HOOK UP & WATER SOFTENER. THIS IMPECCABLE HOME WILL EXCEED ALL YOUR EXPECTATIONS.