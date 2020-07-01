All apartments in Riverview
13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE
13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE

13134 Monach Isles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13134 Monach Isles Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
FOR LEASE this two-story home that delivers an open concept downstairs without compromising a secluded lower level guest suite! The foyer opens to the main living area with incredible island kitchen (with stainless-steel GE kitchen appliances, Stratus Wh. Zodiaq quartz counter tops, Timberlake Downing Duraform Stone cabinets with satin nickel pulls) overlooking the dining and grand rooms, and access to the outdoor lanai. The flooring on the majority of the main level is the stunning Legacy 7x22 Sterling wood-look tile. Plus, a spacious bonus room, luxurious upstairs owner’s retreat, and 3 additional bedrooms offer the flexibility and space to meet your lifestyle. Home comes with a 3-car tandem garage. Triple Creek is one of Riverview’s premier master planned communities with two separate clubhouses, multiple pools and one splash pad, tennis, basketball, walking and biking trails, playgrounds, fitness centers, meeting areas and more. Come by and have a tour of Triple Creek’s brand new amenity The Hammock Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE have any available units?
13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE have?
Some of 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

