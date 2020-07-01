13134 MONACH ISLES DRIVE

Amenities

FOR LEASE this two-story home that delivers an open concept downstairs without compromising a secluded lower level guest suite! The foyer opens to the main living area with incredible island kitchen (with stainless-steel GE kitchen appliances, Stratus Wh. Zodiaq quartz counter tops, Timberlake Downing Duraform Stone cabinets with satin nickel pulls) overlooking the dining and grand rooms, and access to the outdoor lanai. The flooring on the majority of the main level is the stunning Legacy 7x22 Sterling wood-look tile. Plus, a spacious bonus room, luxurious upstairs owner’s retreat, and 3 additional bedrooms offer the flexibility and space to meet your lifestyle. Home comes with a 3-car tandem garage. Triple Creek is one of Riverview’s premier master planned communities with two separate clubhouses, multiple pools and one splash pad, tennis, basketball, walking and biking trails, playgrounds, fitness centers, meeting areas and more. Come by and have a tour of Triple Creek’s brand new amenity The Hammock Club.