13003 TRIBUTE DRIVE

LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 4 BR 2 BA 2 CAR GARAGE HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN COMMUNITY NEAR

TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND EXPRESSWAYS. FEATURES CERAMIC TILES AND LAMINATE FLOORING

THROUGHOUT HOME , FORMAL LIVING / DINING / FAMILY ROOM AREAS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM

WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN BATH AND SHOWER STALL, LARGE KITCHEN WITH

EAT-IN SPACE , PLENTY OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED, CEILING FANS

THROUGHOUT HOME...THIS IS A NICE HOME FOR GROWING FAMILY!!