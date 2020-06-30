All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE

13003 Satin Lily Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13003 Satin Lily Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Be the first to live in this brand new Mattamy Home. This light and bright home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office. Gorgeous gray wood plank tile runs through the main living area and office. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a large island and a walk-in pantry. Master suite has two separate walk-in closets. Mater bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a large walk-in shower. The backyard backs up to the Triple Creek Nature Preserve. Triple Creek is one of Riverview’s premier master-planned communities with resort-style amenities. The community features two resort style swimming pools, splash pad, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, tennis and basketball courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails! Triple Creek amenities reflect your passion for the active life. Dawson Elementary is located within Triple Creek and this home is zoned for the new Sumner High School. Don’t miss this opportunity! Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE have any available units?
13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE have?
Some of 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

