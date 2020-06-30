13003 SATIN LILY DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Be the first to live in this brand new Mattamy Home. This light and bright home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office. Gorgeous gray wood plank tile runs through the main living area and office. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a large island and a walk-in pantry. Master suite has two separate walk-in closets. Mater bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a large walk-in shower. The backyard backs up to the Triple Creek Nature Preserve. Triple Creek is one of Riverview’s premier master-planned communities with resort-style amenities. The community features two resort style swimming pools, splash pad, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, tennis and basketball courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails! Triple Creek amenities reflect your passion for the active life. Dawson Elementary is located within Triple Creek and this home is zoned for the new Sumner High School. Don’t miss this opportunity! Call now!