12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY

New to Market - Call Lara 850 322 3060 to see. This beautiful 2/2.5/1 car garage town home is ready to move in. Townhome in a desirable family-oriented community behind the new VA and Texas Roadhouse. Light and bright inside with an open feel with patio. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 2 master bedrooms and a small loft upstairs. The rooms are spacious with good size closets and private. The home is located south of Brandon, close to schools, Westfield Brandon Mall, the new St. Josephs South Hospital, major retailers, public and private golf courses, Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall and the Alafia River. Don't forget about the community center with an amazing Pool area to enjoy the Florida sun!!!!! Convenient to I-75 and Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, Summerfield Crossing enjoys easy access to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Sarasota. No Pets.Owner is covering HOA application. There is a $75 processing fee at move in and tenant must have rental insurance. Please visit www.suburbantamparentals.com for tenant requirements.Professionally managed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4810053)