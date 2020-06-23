All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY

12973 Dream Catcher Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12973 Dream Catcher Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
New to Market - Call Lara 850 322 3060 to see. This beautiful 2/2.5/1 car garage town home is ready to move in. Townhome in a desirable family-oriented community behind the new VA and Texas Roadhouse. Light and bright inside with an open feel with patio. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 2 master bedrooms and a small loft upstairs. The rooms are spacious with good size closets and private. The home is located south of Brandon, close to schools, Westfield Brandon Mall, the new St. Josephs South Hospital, major retailers, public and private golf courses, Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall and the Alafia River. Don't forget about the community center with an amazing Pool area to enjoy the Florida sun!!!!! Convenient to I-75 and Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, Summerfield Crossing enjoys easy access to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Sarasota. No Pets.Owner is covering HOA application. There is a $75 processing fee at move in and tenant must have rental insurance. Please visit www.suburbantamparentals.com for tenant requirements.Professionally managed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY have any available units?
12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY have?
Some of 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY offers parking.
Does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY has a pool.
Does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY have accessible units?
No, 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12973 DREAM CATCHER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa