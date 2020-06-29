All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE

12919 Brant Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12919 Brant Tree Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Now!! Riverview Waterfront Pool Home w/Upgrades! Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Summerfield Village with 2 car garage located only minutes away from 301 and I-75. Home features Granite Kitchen, beautiful laminate wood floors, upgraded Oak banister on stairs, and a true WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE! Enjoy warm, summer nights by the pool overlooking the pond right in your own backyard! All Bedrooms are good size and upstairs. The Bonus/Loft area is huge and upstairs as well! The yard is fenced! The carpeting is all NEW! Rent includes pool service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE have any available units?
12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE have?
Some of 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

