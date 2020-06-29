12919 BRANT TREE DRIVE

Amenities
Available Now!! Riverview Waterfront Pool Home w/Upgrades! Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Summerfield Village with 2 car garage located only minutes away from 301 and I-75. Home features Granite Kitchen, beautiful laminate wood floors, upgraded Oak banister on stairs, and a true WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE! Enjoy warm, summer nights by the pool overlooking the pond right in your own backyard! All Bedrooms are good size and upstairs. The Bonus/Loft area is huge and upstairs as well! The yard is fenced! The carpeting is all NEW! Rent includes pool service!