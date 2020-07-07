All apartments in Riverview
12725 LONGCREST DRIVE

12725 Longcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12725 Longcrest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, an open layout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE have any available units?
12725 LONGCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12725 LONGCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12725 LONGCREST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

