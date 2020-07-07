12725 LONGCREST DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, an open layout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!