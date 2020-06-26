12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy all that florida has to offer with this stunning 4 bedroom home with gorgeous custom pool and massive oversized lot. Enjoy your Master suite retreat that boasts dual closets, stand alone shower, dual vanities and a large garden tub! Step out to your pool right from your Master bedroom, just like being on vacation! 3 spacious bedrooms line the other side of the house with 2 bedrooms situated on either side of a full bath. Dont forget all of the space you have in a 3 car garage! Perfect for cars, toys or hobbies!