All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE

12431 Creek Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12431 Creek Edge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy all that florida has to offer with this stunning 4 bedroom home with gorgeous custom pool and massive oversized lot. Enjoy your Master suite retreat that boasts dual closets, stand alone shower, dual vanities and a large garden tub! Step out to your pool right from your Master bedroom, just like being on vacation! 3 spacious bedrooms line the other side of the house with 2 bedrooms situated on either side of a full bath. Dont forget all of the space you have in a 3 car garage! Perfect for cars, toys or hobbies!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12431 CREEK EDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa