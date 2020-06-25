Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12419 Foxmoor Peak dr - 12419 foxmoor peak dr Available 06/01/19 Two Bedroom Panther Trace Townhome - Fall in love with this two bedroom townhouse in a gated community with it's own private community pool! Located directly off of Highway 301 in Panther Trace for easy access to I-75! The bottom floor has wood flooring, a formal area for you to choose as a formal dining or living area , a large family room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large covered and screened patio for you to enjoy! Both upstairs bedrooms have their own bathrooms and their is a 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Both bedrooms also have extra long closets to fit all your clothing. Washer and Dryer included. Small pets under 20 pounds accepted. Come see this home today, it's waiting to impress you!



(RLNE4874342)