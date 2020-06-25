12417 Fairlawn Dr.

Amenities

Riverview ~ Luxury 5BD/4.5BTH Home with Loads of Upgrades & Fully Fenced Yard - Location! Location! Location! Put this sprawling 5BD/4.5 Panther Trace property on your must see list! This massive two-story home is located in the highly sought after Panther Trace Community in Riverview, FL. Nestled near HWY 301, the I-75, entertainment, dining, and shopping this home is a commuters dream. Panther Trace community features a community pool, clubhouse, several parks, basketball court, tennis courts, play ground, biking & walking trails and an elementary school. Walking into this gorgeous home past the front covered patio, the elegant two-story foyer will take your breath away; flanked on either side by the formal living/dining room and wood spindle staircase. Tucked away towards the front of the home for extra privacy is a main level guest quarters with bedroom, attached full bath, walk-in closet and laundry facility. At the rear of the home you will find the family room, kitchen, eat-in breakfast room, and sliding doors which open to the covered lanai and fully fenced backyard. The expansive kitchen features a walk-in pantry, granite counterops, breakfast bar, huge center island, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in office/desk space. All of the floors on the main level are 16 X 16 ceramic tile. At the top of the stairs you will be greeted by an enormous bonus room with arched walls, elegant columns and an attached storage room. The Master Bedroom is fit for a King/Queen with two walk-in closets, attached master bath with dual vanities, granite countertops, a garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The upper bedrooms also feature a second master-suite with attached full bath, and two smaller bedrooms with walk-in closets and an additional full bath. Additional features of this home include: custom paint, window coverings, 1/2 bath, tile bathrooms, and so much more! Hurry! A home like this won't last long. Book your showing online or call to schedule today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE2582484)