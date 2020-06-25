All apartments in Riverview
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

12417 Fairlawn Dr.

12417 Fairlawn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12417 Fairlawn Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Riverview ~ Luxury 5BD/4.5BTH Home with Loads of Upgrades & Fully Fenced Yard - Location! Location! Location! Put this sprawling 5BD/4.5 Panther Trace property on your must see list! This massive two-story home is located in the highly sought after Panther Trace Community in Riverview, FL. Nestled near HWY 301, the I-75, entertainment, dining, and shopping this home is a commuters dream. Panther Trace community features a community pool, clubhouse, several parks, basketball court, tennis courts, play ground, biking & walking trails and an elementary school. Walking into this gorgeous home past the front covered patio, the elegant two-story foyer will take your breath away; flanked on either side by the formal living/dining room and wood spindle staircase. Tucked away towards the front of the home for extra privacy is a main level guest quarters with bedroom, attached full bath, walk-in closet and laundry facility. At the rear of the home you will find the family room, kitchen, eat-in breakfast room, and sliding doors which open to the covered lanai and fully fenced backyard. The expansive kitchen features a walk-in pantry, granite counterops, breakfast bar, huge center island, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in office/desk space. All of the floors on the main level are 16 X 16 ceramic tile. At the top of the stairs you will be greeted by an enormous bonus room with arched walls, elegant columns and an attached storage room. The Master Bedroom is fit for a King/Queen with two walk-in closets, attached master bath with dual vanities, granite countertops, a garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The upper bedrooms also feature a second master-suite with attached full bath, and two smaller bedrooms with walk-in closets and an additional full bath. Additional features of this home include: custom paint, window coverings, 1/2 bath, tile bathrooms, and so much more! Hurry! A home like this won't last long. Book your showing online or call to schedule today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2582484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. have any available units?
12417 Fairlawn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. have?
Some of 12417 Fairlawn Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12417 Fairlawn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12417 Fairlawn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12417 Fairlawn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12417 Fairlawn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. offer parking?
No, 12417 Fairlawn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12417 Fairlawn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12417 Fairlawn Dr. has a pool.
Does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12417 Fairlawn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12417 Fairlawn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12417 Fairlawn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
