12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Priced To Sell!! Must See! Located In The Beautiful Community Of Ballentrae, This Spacious Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, And Is Nearly 2000 Square Feet With A 2 Car Garage. The Ballentrae Community Has A Pool, Fitness Center And Walking Trails For Your Use, Is Near Hwy 301 And I-75, And Has A Large Assortment Of Restaurants And Shopping Areas Nearby. Immaculate And Ready For A Quick Close! This Gorgeous Community Is Surrounded By World Class Golf Clubs And Located Just 20 Miles From Downtown Tampa. From Sports Arenas, Museums And A Theater District To World Class Shopping, Dining And An Unbeatable Nightlife, There Is Something For Everyone Just A Short Drive Away From Home. With A Screened In Back Porch And Open Floor Plan This Home Is Amazing For Entertaining! Come See For Yourself How Amazing This Home Could Be When Its Yours! Updates Updates Updates This Home Has Many!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.