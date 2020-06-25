All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive

12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Priced To Sell!! Must See! Located In The Beautiful Community Of Ballentrae, This Spacious Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, And Is Nearly 2000 Square Feet With A 2 Car Garage. The Ballentrae Community Has A Pool, Fitness Center And Walking Trails For Your Use, Is Near Hwy 301 And I-75, And Has A Large Assortment Of Restaurants And Shopping Areas Nearby. Immaculate And Ready For A Quick Close! This Gorgeous Community Is Surrounded By World Class Golf Clubs And Located Just 20 Miles From Downtown Tampa. From Sports Arenas, Museums And A Theater District To World Class Shopping, Dining And An Unbeatable Nightlife, There Is Something For Everyone Just A Short Drive Away From Home. With A Screened In Back Porch And Open Floor Plan This Home Is Amazing For Entertaining! Come See For Yourself How Amazing This Home Could Be When Its Yours! Updates Updates Updates This Home Has Many!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive have any available units?
12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive have?
Some of 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12405 Ballentrae Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
