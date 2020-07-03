12402 Windmill Cove Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

This large pool home features 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and 3-car garage with approx. 2,683 Sq.Ft. Formal Living room, formal dining room. Front room can be den or bedroom with walk-in closet. Open concept floor plan, the kitchen is open to the family room and has wood cabinets, island, breakfast bar; appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Split bedroom floor plan, some bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large master bedroom (13x20), master bath has twin sinks, garden jacuzzi tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Flooring is carpet and tile. Washer and dryer, blinds, ceiling fans. Gas heat and hot water heater. Trash, lawn care, pool service included in the rent. Pool pump will be repaired and lawn will be resodded upon tenant occupancy.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



