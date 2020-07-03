All apartments in Riverview
Last updated November 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

12402 Windmill Cove Dr

12402 Windmill Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12402 Windmill Cove Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large pool home features 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and 3-car garage with approx. 2,683 Sq.Ft. Formal Living room, formal dining room. Front room can be den or bedroom with walk-in closet. Open concept floor plan, the kitchen is open to the family room and has wood cabinets, island, breakfast bar; appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Split bedroom floor plan, some bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large master bedroom (13x20), master bath has twin sinks, garden jacuzzi tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Flooring is carpet and tile. Washer and dryer, blinds, ceiling fans. Gas heat and hot water heater. Trash, lawn care, pool service included in the rent. Pool pump will be repaired and lawn will be resodded upon tenant occupancy.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr have any available units?
12402 Windmill Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr have?
Some of 12402 Windmill Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12402 Windmill Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12402 Windmill Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12402 Windmill Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12402 Windmill Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12402 Windmill Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12402 Windmill Cove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12402 Windmill Cove Dr has a pool.
Does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 12402 Windmill Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12402 Windmill Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12402 Windmill Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.

