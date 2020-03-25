12318 BELCROFT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Pictures coming 1/27---650 credit score with 3xs income after taxes required for this home. Enter into a spacious living and formal dinning area with beautiful hardwood floors that is filled with light. All bedrooms are on the mail level. 4 gracious bedrooms and an office area that is close only to the master suite. Plenty of room in each bedroom for a full/queen bed in addition to other furniture. The master has walk in shower and garden tub with two walk in closets. Bedroom 2 & 3 share a full bath. Bedroom 4 has a bath with walk in shower. The kitchen is open to breakfast area and family room. Great for social events with the large island to serve as additional seating. There are 4 access points to the screened patio with large covered area for outdoor dinning. A huge LOFT for additional space. 3 car garage rounds out this lovely home in Panther Trace! RIVERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL