Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

12317 Eagle Swoop Place

12317 Eagle Swoop Place · No Longer Available
Location

12317 Eagle Swoop Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
NO NEED TO GO ON VACATION!!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 Beds 2 Baths plus Den home in Triple Creek. Freshly painted, and new carpets. The large kitchen has all wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, tall ceilings and a master bath with double sinks, garden tub & shower. Fenced back yard and screened lanai. The comes with a whole house water softener system. The Triple Creek community features a state of the art Clubhouse that includes 2 pools, tennis court, gym, and more.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1694711?accessKey=5e19

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5568023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place have any available units?
12317 Eagle Swoop Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place have?
Some of 12317 Eagle Swoop Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12317 Eagle Swoop Place currently offering any rent specials?
12317 Eagle Swoop Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12317 Eagle Swoop Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12317 Eagle Swoop Place is pet friendly.
Does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place offer parking?
Yes, 12317 Eagle Swoop Place offers parking.
Does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12317 Eagle Swoop Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place have a pool?
Yes, 12317 Eagle Swoop Place has a pool.
Does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place have accessible units?
No, 12317 Eagle Swoop Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12317 Eagle Swoop Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12317 Eagle Swoop Place does not have units with dishwashers.
