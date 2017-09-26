12317 Eagle Swoop Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 3 Beds 2 Baths plus Den home in Triple Creek. Freshly painted, and new carpets. The large kitchen has all wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, tall ceilings and a master bath with double sinks, garden tub & shower. Fenced back yard and screened lanai. The comes with a whole house water softener system. The Triple Creek community features a state of the art Clubhouse that includes 2 pools, tennis court, gym, and more.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1694711?accessKey=5e19



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Cats Allowed



