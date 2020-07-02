12313 Eagle Swoop Place

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136313



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2500 which includes the first months rent. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. This gorgeous home features a two car garage and a wide open floorplan. The master bathroom is very large and features a double vanity, tub and walk in shower. There are granite countertops surrounding a beautiful island in the kitchen. Small breeds of dogs only. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.