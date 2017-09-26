All apartments in Riverview
12206 WINDVALE COURT

12206 Windvale Court · No Longer Available
Location

12206 Windvale Court, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off December rent, with a lease starting by 12/17/2019! 14 month lease term required.

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and an in-ground pool for enjoying sunny days in style. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12206 WINDVALE COURT have any available units?
12206 WINDVALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12206 WINDVALE COURT have?
Some of 12206 WINDVALE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12206 WINDVALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12206 WINDVALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12206 WINDVALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12206 WINDVALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12206 WINDVALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12206 WINDVALE COURT offers parking.
Does 12206 WINDVALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12206 WINDVALE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12206 WINDVALE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12206 WINDVALE COURT has a pool.
Does 12206 WINDVALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12206 WINDVALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12206 WINDVALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12206 WINDVALE COURT has units with dishwashers.

