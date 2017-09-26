12206 WINDVALE COURT

Amenities

Move-In Special: Receive $500 off December rent, with a lease starting by 12/17/2019! 14 month lease term required.



You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and an in-ground pool for enjoying sunny days in style. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!