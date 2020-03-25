All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE

12023 Butler Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12023 Butler Woods Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a newly painted beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with 2 car garage in Summerfield village community by Big Bend Rd in Riverview. The home is ready to move in with appliances, Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Cooking range-oven. The kitchen has beautiful countertops and the window with sliding door leading to the large screened back lanai area for a nice casual coffee or evening relaxing that is very spacious. The yard outside the screened area is fenced all around in the back with bright vinyl fence providing very good privacy. The backyard is spacious and can have seating with fire-pit or benches for nice picnic feel. The unit also comes with well maintained second floor and very clean carpeting and master and guest bedroom units. The master bedroom is designed with nice double sink, an oval bathtub and a standup shower stall and a separate toilet. The huge mirror in the master bath with the lighting makes it even more spacious. The other 2 bedrooms are carpeted as well and serves for a nice restful sleep. The second floor also has the laundry for easy cleaning and the entire home is very inviting, comforting and is a well maintained charm that one would find very comfortable. The Big Bend area has plenty of shopping and the proximity to multiple restaurants is another plus to this home. The community is very close to 301 and can get to it in minutes. This won't last long,.. A great home for an excellent price in a perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have any available units?
12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have?
Some of 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa