12023 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a newly painted beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with 2 car garage in Summerfield village community by Big Bend Rd in Riverview. The home is ready to move in with appliances, Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Cooking range-oven. The kitchen has beautiful countertops and the window with sliding door leading to the large screened back lanai area for a nice casual coffee or evening relaxing that is very spacious. The yard outside the screened area is fenced all around in the back with bright vinyl fence providing very good privacy. The backyard is spacious and can have seating with fire-pit or benches for nice picnic feel. The unit also comes with well maintained second floor and very clean carpeting and master and guest bedroom units. The master bedroom is designed with nice double sink, an oval bathtub and a standup shower stall and a separate toilet. The huge mirror in the master bath with the lighting makes it even more spacious. The other 2 bedrooms are carpeted as well and serves for a nice restful sleep. The second floor also has the laundry for easy cleaning and the entire home is very inviting, comforting and is a well maintained charm that one would find very comfortable. The Big Bend area has plenty of shopping and the proximity to multiple restaurants is another plus to this home. The community is very close to 301 and can get to it in minutes. This won't last long,.. A great home for an excellent price in a perfect location.