Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE

12001 Butler Woods Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12001 Butler Woods Cir, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off August rent, with a lease starting by 7/15/2019!
Don't miss out on this comfortable house! This home's exterior is fully fenced and a corner lot accented with a spacious lawn. Features include tile floors and plush carpet throughout the interior. The modern kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar gorgeous granite countertops. The master bathroom provides a double vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Make this charming home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have any available units?
12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have?
Some of 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12001 BUTLER WOODS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
