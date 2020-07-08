All apartments in Riverview
11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE

11918 Frost Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11918 Frost Aster Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** This charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath Waterleaf home is airy and full of natural light. From the tile roof to the diagonally laid tile throughout, no detail has been missed!

Tray ceilings with crown molding greet you in the home’s foyer. Adjacent to the foyer, the home’s second and third bedrooms are separated by the home’s second full bath, complete with tile shower surround, wood cabinets, and granite vanity.

The living area - a combination living and dining room - is open and bright, with crown molding throughout adding a classic touch.

The kitchen overlooks the living area and is tastefully finished with espresso-toned cabinets, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash.

At the home’s rear, tray ceilings add style to the spacious master suite. The en suite master bath has wood cabinets, granite dual sink vanity, garden tub with tile surround, and tiled shower enclosure.

The lanai is simply gorgeous, with brick pavers, brick retaining wall, and plenty of space to entertain and relax outdoors. The fenced backyard is expansive and makes a great place for the family to play.

Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful home full of tasteful finishes.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE have any available units?
11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE have?
Some of 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

