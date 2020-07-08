11918 FROST ASTER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** This charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath Waterleaf home is airy and full of natural light. From the tile roof to the diagonally laid tile throughout, no detail has been missed!



Tray ceilings with crown molding greet you in the home’s foyer. Adjacent to the foyer, the home’s second and third bedrooms are separated by the home’s second full bath, complete with tile shower surround, wood cabinets, and granite vanity.



The living area - a combination living and dining room - is open and bright, with crown molding throughout adding a classic touch.



The kitchen overlooks the living area and is tastefully finished with espresso-toned cabinets, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash.



At the home’s rear, tray ceilings add style to the spacious master suite. The en suite master bath has wood cabinets, granite dual sink vanity, garden tub with tile surround, and tiled shower enclosure.



The lanai is simply gorgeous, with brick pavers, brick retaining wall, and plenty of space to entertain and relax outdoors. The fenced backyard is expansive and makes a great place for the family to play.



Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful home full of tasteful finishes.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!